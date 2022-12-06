iPhone 14 Available At Massive ₹28,000 Discount But “Apple Days” Ends Today

Apple launched the iPhone 14 a few months ago, and one of the models is already being sold at a massive discount on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus. Let's look at the discounted price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart.

Buy Apple iPhone 14 For As Low As ₹51,900

The Apple iPhone 14 series is barely a few months old. Apple released the premium iOS smartphone series on Flipkart and the entry-level iPhone 14 had an introductory price of ₹79,900 for the model with 128GB of internal storage space. The price corrected slightly a few days ago to ₹77,400 after the e-commerce platform offered a discount of ₹2,500.

Currently, HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI transactions are eligible for an additional discount of ₹5,000, which lowers the price of the Apple iPhone 14 to ₹72,400. Buyers who exchange their old device can get a further reduction of up to ₹20,500 depending on the old phone's model number and condition.

All the above-mentioned discounts combined, bring down the asking price of the Apple iPhone 14 to ₹51,900. Needless to mention, this is a good deal, especially considering the features and exclusivity of the premium smartphone. Buyers will have to hurry though, as the "Apple Days" sale ends today, December 6.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Apple's own A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor, which also powers the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models, drives the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 iOS smartphone gets a dual 12MP camera at the back and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and Face ID.

Have Apple iPhone 14 Sales Slumped?

Buyers interested in purchasing Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have to endure long waiting periods. This may suggest increasing demands. However, the reality is Apple has been facing an acute shortage of reliable production facilities.

Deliveries of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max were particularly affected by Apple's ongoing issues at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility in China. Additionally, workers at Foxconn's largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials. Foxconn is one of the biggest suppliers of Apple Inc.

Apple has been trying to bring down the delivery lead times, and reports indicate the company may have partially succeeded. The company has been trying to relocate its manufacturing plants to India and other countries to improve its supply chain.