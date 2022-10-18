iPhone 14 Available for Just Rs. 37,000; Where and How to Get this Offer?

Apple's latest iPhone 14 series is up for grabs since last month, but the festive season deals aren't offering lucrative offers on these models. If you are looking forward to buying the iPhone 14, then there is an interesting offer on Unicorn Store, a premium reseller of Apple products. You might be able to buy this flagship phone within the Rs. 40,000 price point.

At a time when iPhone 13 is selling crazily, Unicorn Store is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 14 on account of the festival season. During this sale, you can get your hands on the latest offering from Apple for as low as Rs. 37,000. Here's how to grab the deal.

How to Buy iPhone 14 For Just Rs. 37,000

The standard iPhone 14 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 79,900. As a part of the sale, the Unicorn Store has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide an instant cashback of up to Rs. 5,000. This will take the cost of the device down to Rs. 74,900. In addition, the reseller has also partnered with Cashify to offer an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000.

If you opt to exchange an old smartphone to buy the iPhone 14, then you will get an exchange amount for the device based on its condition and model. The exchange bonus will add to it. To get the maximum discount, you need to trade in a high-end and not-so-old smartphone. On checking with an iPhone 13's IMEI number, the exchange price was Rs. 31,000. That said, you can get the iPhone 14 for as low as nearly Rs. 37,000.

The notable aspect is that the reseller is not providing any no-cost EMI payment option on the offer.

Should You Buy the iPhone 14?

Given the iPhone 14 is the latest offering from the company, getting it at a price of Rs. 37,000 makes it a steal deal. However, you need to keep in mind that there is a catch. You can get the maximum discount only on exchanging a high-end model as mentioned above. I tried keying in the IEMI number of a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the discount dropped to Rs. 18,000. If you still want to upgrade to the latest offering, then you can consider this deal on the Unicorn Store.