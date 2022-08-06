iPhone 14 Could Cost Less Than iPhone 13 In India For This Reason

Most reports say that the iPhone 14 might cost a bit more than the iPhone 13, at least during the launch. However, as per one of the possibilities, the iPhone 14 could cost less than iPhone 13's launch price. So, you might be able to get get the iPhone 14 for less than the launch price of the iPhone 13 in India.

iPhone 14 Will Be Made In India

Apple has been manufacturing most of its iPhones in India. However, Apple only starts manufacturing a certain product in India a few months after the official launch. This is the primary reason for the massive price cut on popular iPhone devices like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and even the iPhone 13.

Just like the previous generations, the company might not manufacture the pro variants of the iPhone 14, which are likely to be premium models and are expected to cost over Rs. 1,00,000 in India. Apple is expected to assemble the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max in India, and these are expected to be assembled in either Bengaluru or Chennai.

This time around, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will be manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India from day one. One of the major reasons for the expensive pricing of the iPhone (in the initial days) in India is because Apple imports these devices from China by paying a hefty import duty, which is passed on to the customer.

This is the same reason why the iPhone 13 was launched in India for almost Rs. 80,000, and once Apple started assembling the same here in India, it is now available for Rs. 68,000 with a whopping Rs. 12,000 price cut. Since Apple will not be importing the iPhone 14 during the launch, it should cost slightly less as the company does save the import duty.

