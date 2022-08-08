iPhone 14 Launch Likely Delayed After New Chinese Protocols; Will Apple Shift To Indian Assembly Units?

By

Apple iPhone 14 series is the talk of the town as people are eager to know what the new phones will offer. However, it looks like the iPhone 14 launch will be delayed due to the rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Presently, the new iPhone 14 devices are tipped to launch in September but this could be delayed now.

Is iPhone 14 Launch Delayed?

Presently, tensions between China and Taiwan have been mounting, especially after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The rising tension could have a direct impact on the iPhone 14 launch globally as well as the shipping of the new smartphones.

This is because Apple outsources its chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC). On the other hand, China is the biggest hub when it comes to iPhone worldwide iPhone shipments. Now, China has enforced its rule of labeling products and components made in Taiwan.

Apple told its suppliers that the new labeling rules in China require them to use 'Taiwan, China' or 'Chinese Taipei' labels. The 'Made in Taiwan' rule will now violate the new rule imposed by China, and will also be checked at the customs, says a report from Nikkei. What's more, a fine of up to CNY 4,000 (around Rs. 47,000) might also be imposed or the customs can even reject the shipment.

iPhone 14 Made In India

All of these factors could delay the iPhone 14 launch globally. As mentioned earlier, Apple is currently scheduling the iPhone 14 launch for September - like always. The Nikkei report further states that one of the shipments from Taiwan to iPhone assembler Pegatron in China was held for review.

Chinese customs and other officials withheld the iPhone chip as they wanted to see if Taiwan OEMs were following the import declaration and following the new Chinese rules. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had forced Apple to look outside China for its supply chain.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 14 models might even be made in India as Apple wants to reduce its dependence on China for its products. If that's the case, the iPhone 14 price in India could reduce a notch. However, it's best to take this with a grain of salt until we have official confirmation.

Published On August 8, 2022
