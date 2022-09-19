iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers; Apples Investigating the Issue

Apple's latest iPhone 14 flagship series went on sale on September 16 and is already in many people's pockets. However, several users are reporting an activation issue on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Now, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers have reported another bug that is causing the device to freeze after data transfers.

Bug Causes iPhone 14 Pro Models to Freeze

Reportedly, this bug is exclusive to the Pro models of iPhone 14 and it is said to be triggered when the user is attempting to restore data from iCloud via the Quick Start process from their old iPhone. The freezing issue is reportedly making the iPhone 14 Pro models unresponsive.

Apple has acknowledged this bug and said that it is working on a fix. In an internal memo (via MacRumors), Apple confirmed that it is aware of this freezing issue and is investigating it. Given that an official fix is yet to be rolled out, users facing this issue are advised to force restart their iPhone 14 Pro models if the device becomes unresponsive for over five minutes. A force restart should help the iPhone to function normally if it freezes during data transfer. We can expect Apple to soon release a fix for this annoying bug.

Other Bugs in iPhone 14 Series

Soon after the release of the iPhone 14 Pro series, users are affected by a similar issue while activating their devices. Users of the Pro models encountered issues while connecting to an open Wi-Fi network during the activation process. However, Apple said this was not an issue and advised the repairers not to raise this issue. The company suggested that users solve this issue by connecting to a PC or Mac with iTunes during the onboarding process when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network and go back to try again on Wi-Fi.

Also, iMessage and FaceTime have similar problems in the iPhone 14 series that were solved via the iOS 16.0.1 update that Apple rolled out for users now. Apple has advised the iPhone 14 series users to update to the latest version of iOS for all fixes.

