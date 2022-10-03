iPhone SE Plus Could Be a Game Changer for Apple, Especially in India

With the announcement of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple showcased how it is inclined toward big-screen smartphones rather than compact devices. So, can we also expect a bigger and more affordable iPhone in the future, something like the iPhone SE Plus?

Several leaks and speculations have already suggested that the next SE from Apple will look similar to the iPhone XR and will carry a new chip featuring a 5G modem. What if the iPhone SE comes with a big screen just like the iPhone 14 Plus? Let us analyze the same.

iPhone SE, iPhone SE Plus

While the next iPhone SE, possibly launching by early 2023 is most likely to come with a 6.1-inch 720p display, the company might also launch a bigger variant of the same -- the iPhone SE Plus with a 6.7-inch screen, featuring the same internals as the regular model, except for the display and battery.

If the iPhone SE Plus indeed comes with a 6.7-inch screen, the device is expected to feature a 1080p display rather than a 720p panel. The device is likely to have a single 12MP wide-angle camera at the back and a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

Again, we can expect to see colorful iterations of the iPhone SE, just like the iPhone XR, which should give users a lot of choices. Just like every other modern iPhone launched in the last few years, the upcoming iPhone SE or the iPhone SE Plus is also expected to offer features like wireless charging, and an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

iPhone SE 2023 Specifications

In terms of hardware specifications, the iPhone SE 2023 is expected to be similar to the iPhone 13. The device is likely to use a base-line A15 Bionic processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which should help Apple to cut down on the cost of manufacturing.

As mentioned before, the iPhone SE Plus, if it ever comes will have a large display with a notch on top to house Face ID components. Hence, despite being an affordable iPhone, the device will have everything that one expects from a modern Apple iPhone.

While the camera might not be as capable as the one on the iPhone 13/14 series, it should still be capable of taking good pictures in almost every lighting condition. While leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 might come with a USB Type-C port, the upcoming iPhone SE is likely to include the dated lightning port.

Speaking of the pricing, the iPhone SE or the iPhone SE Plus will be priced at around Rs. 40,000 in India, which should make it an interesting offering, especially for people looking for a large-screen iPhone on a budget.