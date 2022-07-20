iQOO 10, 10 Pro With 50MP Rear Cameras, Up To 200W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Availability

iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro smartphones have been officially launched. The iQOO 10 Pro has arrived as the world's first handset with 200W fast charging support. The latest devices are the successors of the iQOO 9 series of handsets. Both the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

iQOO 10 Specifications

The iQOO 10 comes with a 6.78-inch display with full HD+ resolution and an AMOLED screen panel. The device comes with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, HDR10+ content support, a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and up to 1,500 nits of brightness. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor on board the device is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the iQOO 10 comes with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor on the back. The main shooter is paired with a 13MP Samsung 3L6 CMOS snapper and a 13MP Sony IMX663 portrait shooter. For selfies and video calling purposes, there's a 16MP camera on the front. For security, there's an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the iQOO 10 comes with 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port for charging. A 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support keeps the whole package running. Software-wise, the device boots OriginOS Ocean, which is based on Android 12.

iQOO 10 Pro Features

The iQOO 10 Pro has the same processor, display, RAM, memory, security, and connectivity features as the iQOO 10 vanilla model. It also has the same 4,700 mAh battery, but it has 200W ultra-fast charging, which allows the device to fully charge in just 10 minutes. The phone also supports 50W wireless flash charging, apart from 10W reverse charging.

iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro Pricing & Availability

The iQOO 10's base model has been priced at around Rs. 43,900, while the most high-end version goes to approx. Rs. 55,700. The iQOO 10 Pro is being offered for around Rs. 59,300, while the higher featured variant will be up for grabs for approx. Rs. 71,000. The device is available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from July 26.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles