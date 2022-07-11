iQOO 10 Pro 200W Fast Charging Demo: Crazy Fast Charging Confirmed

By

When it comes to smartphone charging technology, there seems to be a race amongst the brands. While 150W fast charging from brands like OnePlus and Realme is currently the fastest commercially available charging technology for smartphones, Vivo's sub-brand is all set to break this record with the launch of the iQOO 10 Pro's 200W quick charging tech.

According to the latest Weibo post, the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro will be the world's first smartphone to feature 200W fast charging technology. What's even more interesting is that the 200W fast charger of the iQOO 10 Pro is identical to the 120W fast charging adapter of the iQOO 9 Pro, the current flagship smartphone.

iQOO 10 Pro 200W Charging Speed

According to the Weibo post, the iQOO 10 Pro will take 5 minutes to charge 60 percent of the battery. Looking at this speed, the 200W fast charger should be able to fully charge the iQOO 10 Pro in just 10 minutes, making it the fastest charging smartphone technology, period. Just like previous iQOO flagships, the company is expected to include the 200W fast charger in the box.

In the same video, iQOO has also highlighted the fact that the iQOO 10 Pro will also have some sort of water resistance rating, and the device is also expected to support fast wireless charging. With all these features, the iQOO 10 Pro is expected to take on the likes of the newly launched Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

When it comes to specs, the iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is likely to have dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

iQOO 10 Pro Expected Price

The iQOO 10 Pro is likely to be the most expensive smartphone from the company. Currently, the iQOO 9 Pro retails in India for Rs. 64,990, hence, the iQOO 10 Pro is expected to cost a bit more than that, hence, the device might cost around Rs. 70,000 in the Indian market.

Published On July 11, 2022
