iQOO 11 Could Debut as iQOO 10 in India: Here’s Why

iQOO is gearing up for multiple launches in the coming weeks. The iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro are set for launch in December in China. Interestingly, the alleged iQOO 11 was just spotted on the IMEI database. And it looks like the device might be rebranded as iQOO 10 in India. Here's why.

The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro were spotted on multiple platforms with the model numbers V2243A and V2254A, respectively. Additionally, the Indian variant of the devices was spotted with the model numbers I2209 and I2212, respectively. While it was previously thought the phones would debut as the iQOO 11 series, it now looks like they may launch as iQOO 10 in India.

iQOO 11 Series As iQOO 10 in India

This is because the iQOO device with the model number I2209 was spotted on the IMEI database. Instead of the iQOO 11 nomenclature, the database has listed the device as iQOO 10. This indicates that the upcoming iQOO 11 series in China will debut as iQOO 10 in India.

Presently, the Indian market has several models under the iQOO 9 series. This includes the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE, and the newly launched iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For the unaware, the iQOO 9T in India is the rebranded version of the iQOO 10 which launched in China.

Advertisement

iQOO 10 Launch in India: What to Expect?

The upcoming iQOO 10 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. It's rumored to flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED E6 panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. More importantly, it could be one of the first few phones to launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

One can also expect up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage support. At the rear, the alleged iQOO 10 is said to pack in a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera. A 16MP front camera has also been rumored. The upcoming iQOO smartphone will allegedly flaunt a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support.

The upcoming iQOO 10 will compete with the Moto X40 as one of the first phones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But as a game-centric smartphone, the new iQOO device will have an upper hand in the competition.

(via)