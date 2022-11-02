iQOO 11 Series to Arrive in India in December With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; What to Expect?

iQOO is all set to unveil a slew of smartphones in the coming weeks. The iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro are among the upcoming offerings and these are expected to go official in December in its home country China. As per fresh reports, these phones will also launch in India around the same time.

Previous reports hinted that the iQOO 11 series could arrive in India after its Chinese debut. Now, a report by Pricebaba has revealed that the Indian variants will arrive in December.

iQOO 11 Series Rumored Specs

The report revealed the model numbers of the Indian variants of the iQOO 11 series. As per the same, the iQOO 11 will carry the model number I2209 while the iQOO 11 Pro will carry the model number I2212. On the other hand, the Chinese variants of these phones will carry the model numbers V2243A and V2272A respectively.

From the existing reports, the iQOO 11 is expected to arrive with a 6.78-inch flat E6 AMOLED display while the Pro variant will have a similar display with curved edges. Both models are to feature a 2K resolution (2048 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The series is likely to draw power from the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage space.

Running Android 13 OS topped with OriginOS Ocean UI, the iQOO 11 is likely to get power from a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W or 120W fast charging, while the Pro variant is likely to use a 4,700 mAh battery with 200W fast charging.

For imaging, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro could arrive with a 16MP selfie camera sensor. At its rear, it could feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera lens, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. The Pro variant will feature a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 14.6MP telephoto lens.

It Could Arrive As iQOO 10 in India

Previous reports have hinted that the iQOO 11 series could be launched in India as the iQOO 10 series. Currently, the Indian market has several models under the iQOO 9 series. This includes the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE, and the newly launched iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As the iQOO 9T in India is the rebranded version of the iQOO 10 that debuted in China, the iQOO 11 could arrive as the iQOO 10 in the country.