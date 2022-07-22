iQOO 9T With BWM Motorsport Badge & Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC India Launch Slated For August 2

iQOO is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone -- the iQOO 9T in the Indian market. The company has now confirmed that the iQOO 9T will launch in India on the 2nd of August, and it will be the most powerful smartphone in the country.

Although the iQOO 9T won't be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to launch in India, it is most likely to be one of the most affordable phones with Qualcomm's flagship SoC. Just like the previous iterations of iQOO smartphones, the iQOO 9T will come with BWM Motorsports branding.

Is iQOO 9T India's Most Powerful Smartphone?

As per the launch teaser, the company claims that the iQOO 9T is India's most powerful smartphone. It looks like the company is making this bold claim based on the fact that the phone is using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Hence, the phone has to compete against the likes of the ROG Phone 6 and even the upcoming OnePlus 10T.

While the iQOO 9T could easily be one of India's most powerful smartphones, it definitely won't be "the most powerful" smartphone in India. In fact, devices like the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro with the A15 Bionic are much more capable smartphones when compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered devices.

What To Expect From iQOO 9T?

The iQOO 9T is expected to be a lot similar to the current iQOO 9 Pro with just two major differences. The iQOO 9T is likely to ship with a 1080/FHD+ 120Hz display instead of a 2K resolution 120Hz screen, and the device will use the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Hence, despite having a more powerful processor than the iQOO 9 Pro, the iQOO 9T is expected to be slightly on the affordable side. The base model of the iQOO 9T could cost around Rs. 55,000 to 60,000, which should make it one of the affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powered devices.

Published On July 22, 2022
