iQOO Neo 7 5G Retail Box Live Images Leak: 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display Dimensity 8200 SoC Expected

The iQOO New 7 5G will launch in India soon. The Vivo's sub-brand has confirmed the smartphone's arrival and even started teasing its specifications and prominent features. The iQOO Neo 7 will succeed the iQOO Neo 6 which launched last year. After the specifications of the upper-mid-range Android smartphone leaked online recently, live images of the phone's retail packaging have just surfaced. Let's look at all the available information about the iQOO Neo 7 5G before it launches next month.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Retail Box Hints iQOO Won't Include Charger

The iQOO Neo 7 5G has already been launched in China. Although the specifications of the smartphone are known, there could be some minor changes in the international variant of the smartphone.

The live images of iQOO Neo 7 5G's retail box have leaked online. As expected, the box has Black and Yellow accents all over, which stay true to the iQOO branding and aesthetics.

Only two images of the retail packaging have surfaced and none of them offer any information about the specifications of the variant which will launch in India. Earlier reports have suggested the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 7 5G will differ from the Chinese variant. The Indian version of the smartphone will be based on the iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G.

Advertisement

iQOO Neo 7 5G: Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 7 will launch in India on February 16, 2023. The phone's official landing page has already revealed the smartphone will feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone will have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Needless to mention, these are impressive specifications for an upper-mid-range Android smartphone.

If the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 7 5G is indeed a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G, it will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and have a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The 1080p screen will have a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and support HDR10+.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC which powers the Chinese version. The iQOO Neo 7 5G would feature triple cameras on the back, headlined by a 64MP camera with OIS, and accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and LED flash. There would be a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support and run Android 13-based with OriginOS Ocean custom layer.