iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition Display Detailed Confirmed Ahead of Launch

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition has been teased officially once again in China ahead of its December 29 launch. The smartphone will sit at the top of the series, above the iQOO Neo 7 and the Neo 7 SE launched earlier this year.

The brand has already revealed the details around the smartphone's performance. The latest teaser talks about the display of the smartphone. The teaser, posted on Weibo, confirms the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will have the same display as the iQOO 11 Series, a cut above the other two models in the lineup.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition: Display Details Confirmed

iQOO has revealed the design and display details of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition in a new teaser on Weibo ahead of the December 29 launch. The teaser reveals the smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera in the center, to house the front camera. It's a flat panel with thin bezels.

The Vivo sub-brand has revealed the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will sport an E5 AMOLED display, which uses 25 percent less power than the previous E4 Generation panels. The display measures 6.78-inch and has 120Hz refresh rate, as confirmed by iQOO.

Previously, iQOO has confirmed the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will feature 120W fast charging, topping up a 5000mAh battery from 1 to 50 percent in just eight minutes. The smartphone is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

As for the cameras, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a triple-camera rear stack, led by a 50 megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition India Launch Soon?

The smartphone is rumoured to launch in India early in 2023, under the iQOO 11 SE moniker, succeeding the iQOO 9 SE, launched earlier this year. However, the brand is yet to confirm any details. Meanwhile, iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO 11 in India. The event is scheduled on January 5. This will be India's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as confirmed by the company.