iQOO Neo 7 SE Likely to Launch Alongside iQOO 11; Will It Be an Affordable Flagship?

The iQOO 11 series could be among the first few phones to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It looks like the iQOO 11 lineup won't be the only upcoming launch. A tipster has revealed that iQOO Neo 7 SE will be debuting alongside. Can its premium features give it an edge over the competition?

The leak comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims the iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch along with the iQOO 11 lineup. The tipster quotes the model number of the alleged Neo device, V2238A. While this phone was previously believed to be part of the Vivo X90 series, the tipster claims it will be the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Launching in December

The iQOO 11 series is said to launch in December in China, aiming to be one of the first phones to debut with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The tipster claims the iQOO Neo 7 SE will also launch in the Chinese market but with most likely a different processor.

For all we know, the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE could pack in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The rumor mill further claims the iQOO Neo 7 SE will debut outside China as well. It could launch as the iQOO Neo 7 5G in markets like India.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Features: An Affordable Flagship?

The alleged iQOO Neo 7 SE was also spotted on several certification platforms. For one, the Chinese 3C website recently certified this iQOO smartphone. According to the certification platform, the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE will offer 120W fast charging support. This might also be one of the USPs of the device.

Reports claim the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE will feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM to support all kinds of gaming titles. Apart from this, rumors speculate the new iQOO Neo 7 SE could offer a 50MP camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

If these speculations are true, the iQOO Neo 7 SE could be a premium flagship device. But since it's bringing in a slightly older processor, its price could be significantly cheaper. The iQOO Neo 7 SE in India could be competitively priced to take on OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and others. We'll know more in the coming days.

Published On November 3, 2022
