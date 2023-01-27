iQOO Neo 7 to Launch in India With 12GB LPDDR5 RAM; What Else To Expect?

The iQOO Neo 7 is all set to arrive in India on February 16, 2023. Ahead of its launch, the phone's landing page has revealed that the Neo 7 will feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, it will support up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 7 5G will differ from the Chinese variant that launched back in December 2022. The Indian version will be based on the iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: Specifications and Features

According to the AnTuTu score shared by iQOO, the Neo 7 5G will support up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, the company's affordable flagship smartphone will sport up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone's landing page also reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 will support 8GB extended RAM. iQOO states that the handset's processing power will allow as many as 36 apps to run in the background.

The iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor. The smartphone will sport a full-size 3D Cooling System to enhance its performance. As for the display, the Neo 7 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display sports a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

The iQOO Neo 7 will have a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will also feature a 16MP front camera. The iQOO Neo 7 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. iQOO claims that the smartphone will be able to charge up to 50 percent in just 10 minutes.

It is speculated that the Neo 7 5G will cost around ₹30,000 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO e-store when it launches.

Published On January 27, 2023
