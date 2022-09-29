Jio Offering Rs. 2,000 for Your Old Phone; How to Get It?

It is a common practice wherein smartphone buyers trade their old phones to get an exchange bonus or discount on a new purchase. If there are no enticing exchange offers, then buyers try to sell these phones on various online and offline platforms. While it becomes cumbersome to sell phones that are broken or not in working condition anymore, Reliance Jio is offering a lucrative trade-in option.

Your old phone, which you cannot sell elsewhere due to its condition can fetch you as much as Rs. 2,000. However, there is a catch with this exchange offer from Reliance Jio. The latest exchange will provide benefits worth Rs. 2,000 for your old smartphone in any condition but you need to purchase a JioPhone Next to enjoy this benefit.

JioPhone Next Exchange Offer

Initially launched for Rs. 6,499, the JioPhone Next is now available for Rs. 4,499. The JioPhone Next, which is priced at Rs. 4,499 is a functional 4G phone that can be purchased for Rs. 2,499 with this offer. You can get this offer via the extensive network of the company, including Reliance Digitial, JioMart, and other outlets across the country.

In addition, Reliance Digital claims to provide a 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card and choosing the EMI payment option. The EMI starts from Rs. 312 per month on using a credit card to purchase the JioPhone Next.

While this exchange offer was reported by PriceBaba, we could not spot any exchange offer on the Reliance Digital website at the time of writing this content.

JioPhone Next Specifications and Features

To recap, the JioPhone Next bestows a 5.45-inch HD+ display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device runs Android-based Pragati OS developed by Jio and Google.

There is a 13MP rear camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera sensor on the JioPhone Next. A 3,500 mAh removable battery fuels it. The other aspects include 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm jack, and it will work only with a Jio SIM card.

Published On September 29, 2022
