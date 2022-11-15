Lava Blaze 5G Goes On Sale In India For ₹9,999: Is It Worth Considering?

Indian smartphone brand, Lava, introduced the country's most affordable 5G device, the Lava Blaze 5G at the IMC 2022 (India Mobile Congress) in October 2022. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale via Amazon at a special launch price of ₹9,999. The prices will go up to ₹10,999 after November 15, 2022. Should you grab it before the price hike? Let's have a look at its specifications and see if it's worth the asking price.

Lava Blaze 5G: Features, Specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G gets an industrial design with a flat rear panel and flat sides. It adorns light green and light blue paint jobs that enhance its appeal further. The camera island at the rear houses the triple rear cameras. Over to the side, the handset gets a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor.

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Widevine L1 certification. The display is surrounded by thick bezels and comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset built on the 7nm fabrication process.

In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by ancillary depth and macro shooters. The primary camera is capable of video shooting up to 2K coupled with EIS support. For selfies and video calling duties, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include dual SIM, 5G, microSD support up to 1TB, virtual RAM expansion, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The 5000mAh battery under its hood promises to keep its lights on.

Is The Lava Blaze 5G Worth Considering?

The Lava Blaze 5G packs in a potent Dimensity 700 processor, which also powers other devices such as the Poco M4 5G, Samsung M13 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Realme 8 5G, and others. You can do casual gaming on it with ease. Also, the brand claims that the device supports all the Indian 5G bands. This makes the Lava Blaze 5G a great buy for the price of ₹9,999 and you can consider it.