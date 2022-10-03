Lava Blaze 5G Launched With Dimensity 700 SoC; Price to Be Under Rs. 10,000

The homegrown brand Lava has announced a new smartphone under the Blaze series -- the Lava Blaze 5G in the country. The device was unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The Lava Blaze 5G is claimed to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country.

The Lava Blaze 5G will arrive in two color options -- Blue and Green. It will be priced at around Rs. 10,000, the company assured. The latest smartphone will be available for pre-order around the festival of Diwali, which falls later this month. We can expect the exact pricing of the Lava smartphone to be revealed in the coming days or weeks.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications and Features

Similar to the previous offerings in the Blaze series, the Lava Blaze 5G features a glass back panel. Its specifications are almost identical to those of the Lava Blaze Pro that went official recently in the country. The notable differences between the two phones are that the Blaze 5G uses a Dimensity 700 SoC instead of the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and comes with improved 128GB storage space.

Talking about its specifications, the Lava Blaze 5G bestows a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone from the homegrown brand comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor based on the 7nm process. It is teamed up with dual 2.2GHz Cortex A76 and hexa 2GHz Cortex A55 CPUs and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Lava Blaze 5G comes in a single storage configuration featuring 4GB of RAM alongside support for 3GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage capacity. Running Android 12 OS, the Lava smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with depth and macro auxiliary sensors as well. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Running Android 12 out-of-the-box, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, connectivity features such as 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone without support for any fancy fast charging technology.