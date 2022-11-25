Lava Blaze NXT 4G Phone Launched in India; Features Helio G37 SoC, 13MP Triple Cameras

Lava has been steadily expanding its product offerings in the Indian market. The brand has now launched a new device, the Lava Blaze NXT in India. The new smartphone comes as the successor to the Lava Blaze 4G launched last year and is available on Amazon. Can this new budget 4G smartphone win over users with its specs?

In comparison, Lava has kept most of the design elements intact to the Lava Blaze 4G. The major upgrade comes under the hood with the Helio G37 chipset with 4G support. The new Lava Blaze NXT is one of the latest offerings in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment.

Lava Blaze NXT Features

Upfront, the new Lava Blaze NXT flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The IPS LCD panel supports a 60Hz refresh rate and features a slightly thick chin. Under the hood, the Lava Blaze NXT is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage.

Lava has also included a microSD card slot for storage expansion. More importantly, the Lava Blaze NXT comes with 3GB of virtual RAM expansion - where the RAM can be upgraded from the internal storage.

At the rear, the Lava Blaze NXT features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP AI primary camera. Lava claims the new camera can record videos at 30fps with 1080p. The other two sensors haven't been revealed but these could be auxiliary shooters just like the Lava Blaze 4G. Additionally, there's an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the Lava Blaze NXT comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with basic 10W charging support. A 3.5mm audio jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth support, Wi-Fi, and other connectivity options are also available. The new Lava phone runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Lava Blaze NXT Price in India

The new Lava Blaze NXT is priced at ₹9,299 and is available on Amazon. However, the sale date is currently under wraps but interested buyers can click on the "Notify Me" button to get the latest update. Buyers can choose from red and blue color options for the new Lava smartphone.

The new Lava Blaze NXT is up in competition with similar budget 4G phones from Realme, Redmi, Infinix, and others. As an Indian brand, the new phone might appeal to many in the country for its handy features.

Published On November 25, 2022
