Lava Blaze Pro Might Launch on September 20 in India; What to Expect?

Lava Blaze Pro has been buzzing the rumor mills lately, but now the official launch date and color variants of the device have been revealed. As per Lava's official teaser, this upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive in India early next week in four different color options. However, the official teaser does not reveal the moniker of the device.

Lava Blaze Pro Teaser

Lava has teased the arrival of the Lava Blaze Pro via its official Twitter handle. The leaked renders show an upcoming smartphone with multiple color options. Also, the presence of a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 5,000 mAh battery has been confirmed. The tweet has also suggested that the alleged Lava Blaze Pro will be launched on September 20.

While it has been teased that the upcoming smartphone will arrive in four color options, there are no official names for these colors. From the teaser, we can see that the phone will come in shades of Blue, Mustard Yellow, Mint Green, and Gold. Furthermore, there is a teaser video showing the triple-camera setup as well.

Lava Blaze Pro Leaked Render

One of the teasers confirmed the "Pro" in the phone's moniker with the 'Coming Soon' tagline. The poster image also confirmed the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. That said, the upcoming device teased recently is believed to be the Lava Blaze Pro.

In addition, a recent report by GSMArena leaked the purported renders of the Lava Blaze Pro. The renders show the device in four color options and its possible rear design. It is tipped to arrive with a 50MP triple-camera setup housed at the top left corner alongside 6x zoom support. The upcoming smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout and a 5,000 mAh battery as well.

Related: Here are the details of the Lava Blaze

For the uninitiated, the Lava Blaze was launched in July this year for Rs. 8,699. It was launched with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, and various colors such as Glass Red, Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Black.

Published On September 19, 2022
