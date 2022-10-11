Lava Yuva Pro With 13MP Triple Camera Launched in India; Features, Price, Availability

Lava has been steadily expanding its product offering for the Indian market. For instance, the brand recently unveiled the Lava Blaze 5G, which is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. The Indian market has received a new smartphone from the brand, namely the Lava Yuva Pro.

The new Lava Yuva Pro is another budget, entry-level smartphone with rich features. Targeting the young audience of the country, Lava has brought in a mirror-like finish for the rear panel, a 13MP triple-camera setup, and an immersive display.

Lava Yuva Pro Features: Premium Features On A Budget

The new Lava Yuva Pro flaunts a 6.51-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio, making it ideal for all routine smartphone tasks. Under the hood, the Lava Yuva Pro is powered by a MediaTek processor.

The Lava Yuva Pro offers 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of in-built storage. Lava has also offered a dedicated microSD card for further memory expansion. At the rear, the Lava Yuva Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter. The other two cameras seem to be supporting shooters.

The Lava Yuva Pro also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling, which also supports face unlock for enhanced security. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a unique plus point for this price range.

The Lava Yuva Pro offers a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 10W charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity support like 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 12 OS and seems to run the Go version. However, the official website doesn't specify the software details.

Lava Yuva Pro Price in India

The new Lava Yuva Pro is priced at Rs. 7,799. Buyers can choose from Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey colors. Presently, the smartphone is up for sale on the Lava India website. The new smartphone makes a good choice if you're looking for a phone under Rs. 8,000, especially for the 13MP camera, fingerprint sensor, and other feature-rich specs.