Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion Laptops With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched

Lenovo has officially launched seven new laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Within the Legion series, the brand announced three new products -- the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. Similarly, in the Legion series, the company has launched four new laptops - the Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, and the Legion Slim 7i.

With the new Yoga series, the company is introducing a new design with curved edges, inspired by smartphones. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga laptops now offer up to 4K resolution OLED display with 100 percent sRGB color space coverage with a slim bezel design, and a 1080p web camera.

Along with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, select Lenovo Yoga laptops have also received Intel EVO certification, ensuring a great day-to-day user experience. All the new Lenovo Yoga laptops also have a modern 16:10 aspect ratio screen and even the base model of these laptops offers a 2.5K resolution display.

Coming to the Lenovo Legion series, the Legion 5i and the Legion 5 Pro laptops now feature an 80Whr battery and uses AI engine 2.0 which is said to offer 20 percent more FPS by recognizing and optimizing the system performance. The Lenovo Legion 3i is currently the most affordable gaming laptop with the 12th Gen Intel core from the company with a starting price of Rs. 84,990.

The hero product from today's launch was the Lenovo Legion 7i Slim. As the name suggests, this is a thin-and-light gaming laptop that just weighs less than 2GB. When it comes to hardware, the laptop offers up to Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU and comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,50,990.

Soon after the launch, I got an opportunity to interact with Ian Tan - AP Gaming Lead, Lenovo. Ian confirmed that Lenovo will soon launch Legion Academy in India to promote, train, and encourage budding gamers across the country.

Similarly, he also said that Lenovo just does not want to make a gaming laptop, it wants to make devices that look good and offers good performance. The new Lenovo Legion and Lenovo Yoga laptops will be available in India across the states via online and offline stores soon.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles