Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion Laptops With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched

By

Advertisement

Lenovo has officially launched seven new laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Within the Legion series, the brand announced three new products -- the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. Similarly, in the Legion series, the company has launched four new laptops - the Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, and the Legion Slim 7i.

With the new Yoga series, the company is introducing a new design with curved edges, inspired by smartphones. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga laptops now offer up to 4K resolution OLED display with 100 percent sRGB color space coverage with a slim bezel design, and a 1080p web camera.

Along with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, select Lenovo Yoga laptops have also received Intel EVO certification, ensuring a great day-to-day user experience. All the new Lenovo Yoga laptops also have a modern 16:10 aspect ratio screen and even the base model of these laptops offers a 2.5K resolution display.

Coming to the Lenovo Legion series, the Legion 5i and the Legion 5 Pro laptops now feature an 80Whr battery and uses AI engine 2.0 which is said to offer 20 percent more FPS by recognizing and optimizing the system performance. The Lenovo Legion 3i is currently the most affordable gaming laptop with the 12th Gen Intel core from the company with a starting price of Rs. 84,990.

The hero product from today's launch was the Lenovo Legion 7i Slim. As the name suggests, this is a thin-and-light gaming laptop that just weighs less than 2GB. When it comes to hardware, the laptop offers up to Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU and comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,50,990.

Soon after the launch, I got an opportunity to interact with Ian Tan - AP Gaming Lead, Lenovo. Ian confirmed that Lenovo will soon launch Legion Academy in India to promote, train, and encourage budding gamers across the country.

Similarly, he also said that Lenovo just does not want to make a gaming laptop, it wants to make devices that look good and offers good performance. The new Lenovo Legion and Lenovo Yoga laptops will be available in India across the states via online and offline stores soon.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Google Remotely Wipes Pixel 7 Pro

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ticks All The Boxes: Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

Nothing Phone (1) Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price, Specs And Other Differences

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Coming To India Soon; Pricing Officially Confirmed

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo With 10mm Drivers, 30-Hours Battery Life Launched; Coming To India?

Lenovo Exec Teases Powerful Smartphone Camera; Is It Motorola Frontier With 200MP Lens?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro With Snapdragon 870, 10,200 mAh Battery Announced: Worth Buying?

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched; Coming To India?

How James Webb Space Telescope Paid Off NASA's 25 Years Of Work

Lenovo ThinkPad E14, E15 G4 Launched With Ryzen 5000 Series Chipsets; Where To Buy?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Lenovo laptops news
Published On July 13, 2022
Read more...