Made By Google Event Live Updates: Google Pixel 7 Series, Google Watch, More

Google is all set to take the stage and expand its product offering with the new range of Pixel smartphones. The Made by Google event will kickstart a few hours from now, revealing the new products. So far, the leaks and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the new Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Watch.

But the event will put all rumors and speculations to rest and reveal its complete specifications, pricing, and availability. For instance, the new Google Pixel 7 series is tipped to draw power from the next-gen Tensor G2 processor. Google is also said to have improved the camera capabilities of the new smartphone range.

Where to Watch the Made by Google Event?

The Google event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM ET (around 7:30 PM Indian time). The event will be live streamed on YouTube and regular updates will be provided on the official blog site. Interested viewers can watch the Made by Google event via the embedded link below.

Made by Google Event Live Updates

You can follow the Google event's live updates below