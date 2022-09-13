Made in India Google Pixel Could Soon Be a Reality

Amidst all the US-China tension and the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies are now planning to expand their manufacturing footprint to other countries to reduce their dependency on China. While Apple is currently doubling down on manufacturing iPhones in India, Google is also said to have a similar idea, to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.

According to reports, a smartphone manufacturing company based in India is likely to manufacture around half a million to one million Pixel smartphones per year, which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of the total smartphone production from Google. The report also suggests that Google has neither denied nor confirmed the ongoing development.

Looking at this number, it looks like Google will gradually shift the production of Pixel smartphones to select Asian sub-continents like India and Vietnam in the coming days. However, China will still have a stronghold, as a lot of components are still being manufactured in China, while it is only the final assembly that will happen in India.

It is also said that Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is also reviewing the idea of manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. While this helps Google to reduce dependency on China, it is also expected to bring down the prices of the Pixel smartphones in India, as the company will be able to save a lot of money by cutting down on the import duty.

COVID-19 was an eye-opener for a lot of brands that only had manufacturing facilities in China. During the pandemic, a lot of brands face issues related to the supply chain due to the strict COVID-19 protocols from the Chinese Govt. While most Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo already manufacture their phones in India, brands like Google are still reliant solely on China when it comes to hardware manufacturing.

Source

Advertisement

Most Read Articles