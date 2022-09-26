Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid With 27.97 Km/l Fuel Efficiency Launched

Maruti Suzuki has re-entered the mid-size SUV space in India, which it vacated back in 2013 when it discontinued its Grand Vitara. It is back with the latest 2022 Grand Vitara to take on other rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

The Grand Vitara is a heavily reworked version of the European Grand Vitara and is developed in partnership with Toyota India. The Grand Vitara comes with a strong hybrid powertrain, which comprises a petrol mill, an electric motor, and a battery, which is its major USP. No other mid-size SUV in the price segment comes with this hybrid tech apart from the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is essentially the same car under the skin.

What Drives The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid?

Toyota India has been rebadging Maruti Suzuki cars and selling them under its banner in India for some time now. This time around, it returns the favor by providing the Hybrid powertrain to Maruti-Suzuki for its Grand Vitara. The Toyota 1500cc three-cylinder engine runs on the Atkinson cycle and produces about 91 BHP and 122 Nm torque. The internal combustion engine is married to an electric motor that churns out 79 BHP and 141 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined power output of 115 BHP and is paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

Unlike EVs, you don't have to charge the battery of this vehicle, as the battery gets recharged automatically via the petrol engine and brake energy regeneration. Maruti claims a massive 27.97 km/l fuel efficiency for a car which is over 4.3 meters in length. Given the 45 liters tank capacity of the car, you can expect a realistic range between 1000km to 1100km from a tankful of gas. After simple calculations, the running cost comes to around ₹4.5 per kilometer.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid: Design, Features