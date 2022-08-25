Will MediaTek Helio G99 Processor Make Poco M5 4G Worth Buying In 5G Era?

Since we will soon be stepping into the age of 5G, it makes sense to invest in a 5G-ready smartphone in 2022. However, a lot of 4G smartphones still offer great value for money. Most brands are now focusing on making affordable 5G smartphones rather than mid-range 4G devices due to the lack of modern and capable 4G processors.

This might soon change with the upcoming Poco M5 4G, India's first smartphone to leverage the Meditek Helio G99, the most powerful 4G chipset that will likely be seen on a lot of upcoming mid-range 4G smartphones in India and across the world.

Why Mediatek Helio G99 Is Special?

Just like the latest Mediatek Dimensity processors, the Helio G99 processor is fabbed using TSMC's 6nm node, making it a lot more power efficient than the Helio G96 which uses the 12nm process. Besides, the processor is also capable of running an FHD+ resolution display at a 120Hz refresh rate and it also comes with the new and improved Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Mediatek Helio G99 has a hybrid CPU core cluster with two high-performance cores (2.2GHz) based on Arm Cortex-A76 microarchitecture and six medium-performance cores (2GHz) based on Arm Cortex-A55 architecture. The processor also supports heterogeneous multi-processing, allowing apps and games to utilize both high and medium-performance cores at the same time.

Coming to memory support, the Helio G99 supports LPDDR4X RAM along with up to UFS 2.2 type storage, and the upcoming Poco M5 4G is likely to use the same. As per the wireless connectivity, the processor supports Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) along with Cat-13 LTE speeds with support for carrier aggregation.

The processor can also support up to 108MP cameras along with up to 2K video recording capability at 30fps and 1080p video recording capability at 60fps. Lastly, it also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite, which includes Resource Management Engine 2.0 and Networking Engine 2.0.

Mediatek Helio G99 Looks Great On Paper

The Mediatek Helio G99 looks a lot like a mid-tier 5G processor except for the 5G connectivity. Hence, a phone equipped with this chip will be cheaper, and it is also expected to render a good battery life.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles