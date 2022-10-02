Most Interesting Smartphones/Tablets Launching In October 2022

September has been a busy month for tech announcements, bringing the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Ultra, Ryzen 7000 series of processors, 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors, and a lot more.

Well, October is expected to be no different, as there is a huge lineup of smartphones that are getting launched in October 2022. Here are some of the most anticipated smartphones that are getting launched In October 2022.

Google Pixel 7 Series

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 on the 6th of October. Unlike the Pixel 6 series, where only the affordable 6a was launched in India, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are coming to India on day one and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola G72

The Motorola G72 is a mid-tier 4G smartphone, powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC with a 10-bit pOLED display. The phone is also said to have a 108MP primary camera along with a few more features like a stereo speaker setup, stock Android UI, and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion-inspired design. The Motorola G72 is launching in India on 3rd October.

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad is likely to be an affordable tablet, based on the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC. The tablet is likely to come with a 90Hz 2K display, and the tablet is said to run on Android 12 OS with custom MIUI for tablet skin on top, just like the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5.