Moto E22 Budget Phone Launch Tipped for September 16; Dolby Atmos Speakers Expected

Motorola has been steadily releasing new smartphones for the Indian market, including the premium flagships like Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. In sharp contrast, the brand is gearing up for a budget launch, namely the Moto E22 smartphone. The upcoming Moto E22 is tipped to launch on September 16.

Moto E22 Launching in India

Motorola Moto E22 and Moto E22i are two smartphones that the brand could launch in the coming days, a Pricebaba report explains. If the tipster is to be believed, the new Moto E22 could launch on September 16 globally.

The tipster took to Twitter to reveal the color variants of the upcoming budget smartphone. It looks like the Moto E22 will debut in white, navy blue, and light blue color variants. It could also release a grey color model too.

Additionally, the Moto E22 is said to launch in a budget price range. The tipster claims the new smartphone could launch between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. This places the Moto E22 in competition with phones from Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and other brands.

Moto E22 Features: Budget-Friendly Features Expected

The upcoming Moto E22 is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. One can expect the new Motorola phone to pack a plastic rear panel, which is common in this price segment.

Under the hood, rumors suggest the Moto E22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio processor. It will likely include a 5,000 mAh battery and might include basic 10W charging support.

Like other Motorola smartphones, the new Moto E22 will run Android 12 OS with the MyUI near-stock Android experience. One of the prominent features of the upcoming Motorola phone could be Dolby Atmos support, which would make it unique in this budget segment.

Reports also suggest Motorola could also launch the Moto E22i smartphone alongside. The exact specs of this smartphone are still under wraps. One can expect the Moto E22 to launch in India around the same time, upping the competition in the smartphone market.

