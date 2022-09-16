Motorola just launched premium flagships such as the Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and the Moto Razr 2022. In sharp contrast, the brand has also announced a couple of budget smartphones in the E series with the Moto E22 and Moto E22i. These smartphones feature similar display specs with a refresh rate of 90Hz and draw the power from a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

Moto E22, Moto E22i Bundle Budget-Friendly Features

Both Motorola budget smartphones come with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, these phones equip an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card.

While the Moto E22 runs Android 12 with the MyUX that offers a near-stock Android experience, the Moto E22i runs Android 12 (Go Edition). Both are dual-SIM smartphones with a water-repellent design and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos support.

For imaging, the Moto E22 and Moto E22i feature a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. A 4020mAh battery powers both phones without any fancy fast charging support.

When to Expect New Moto Phones in India?

The Moto E22 comes in Crystal Blue and Astro Black color options and costs 139.99 euros (approx. Rs. 11,200). On the other hand, the Moto E22i comes in Winter White and Graphite Gray and costs 129.99 euros (approx. Rs. 10,400). Motorola announced that these phones will be launched in select markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. However, we can expect the Moto E22 to be launched in India in the budget price bracket under Rs. 10,000.

