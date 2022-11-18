Moto Edge 40 Pro Spotted With 125W Fast Charging Support; Can It Take On 200W Charging Phones?

Motorola is one of the brands confirmed to launch a smartphone with the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This might be the Moto X40 launching in China, which could debut as the Moto Edge 40 in the global market. A new leak suggests the alleged Moto Edge 40 Pro will come with 125W fast charging support. But will it be able to survive against upcoming 200W fast charging phones?

Going into the details, the alleged Moto Edge X40 Pro was spotted on the FCC certification website. Several details, including the model number and fast charging information, have surfaced online now. This Motorola smartphone appeared with the model number XT2301-4, which is believed to be part of the Edge 40 lineup.

Moto Edge 40 Pro Fast Charging Details

Looking back, the Chinese 3C certification platform received a Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2301-5. This is believed to be the Moto X40 moniker limited to the Chinese market.

Motorola is known for rebranding its smartphones for the global markets with just a minor change in the model number. Since the new device appeared with XT2301-4, it's now believed to be the Moto Edge 40 Pro.

One of the important details revealed by the FCC listing is the fast charging ability of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. The certification states that the alleged Moto Edge 40 Pro supports 125W wired fast charging support. Additionally, it will support wireless charging but its details haven't been listed.

Moto Edge 40 Pro Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Moto Edge 40 Pro could be one of the first phones to launch with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The FCC listing further reveals that the device supports Dual SIM, 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Interestingly, the listing states that the alleged Moto Edge 40 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E. Whereas the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 supports Wi-Fi 7. This raises the question if the Edge 40 Pro will really include the new SD 8 Gen 2 or if Motorola will reserve it for the Ultra variant.

Nevertheless, bringing in 125W fast charging support will surely give this Motorola device an edge over the competition, especially if it launches with an attractive price tag. That said, the market is set to receive devices with 200W fast charging support, which might be a game changer.