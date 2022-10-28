Moto G Play (2022) Leak Reveals Familiar Design; Helio G37 SoC, IP52 Design Tipped

Motorola has been working on many new devices, including the flagship Moto X40 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. At the same time, Motorola is also revamping its affordable G Play lineup. Fresh renders from tipster Evan Blass have revealed details of the alleged Moto G Play (2022). What new features will this affordable smartphone bring?

The tipster states (via 91Mobiles) that the upcoming Moto G Play (2022) might be one of the most modest smartphones from the brand but comes with a few upgrades from the 2021 model. Looking at the renders shared by Blass, one can see the familiarity of the design with its curved frame, centrally positioned punch-hole cutout, and more.

Moto G Play (2022) Specs Leaked

Blass also details the specifications of the alleged Moto G Play (2022). If this report is to be believed, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Additionally, the smartphone will get an IP52 rating, making it resistant to dust and water spray.

Under the hood, the rumored Moto G Play (2022) is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. To recall, the Moto G Play 2021 model launched with the Snapdragon 460 SoC. It will run Android 12 OS with minimal custom software.

At the rear, the alleged Moto G Play (2022) will feature a triple-camera setup. The tipster states Motorola has brought in a 16MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. A 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling will be positioned in the punch-hole cutout.

One can also expect a 5,000 mAh battery paired with basic 10W charging support for the Moto G Play (2022). The renders shared by the tipster suggest a fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the power button. The model shared here reveals a deep blue color variant and Motorola might launch a few other variants as well.

Moto G Play (2022) Launch: What to Expect?

From the looks of it, the upcoming Moto G Play (2022) will be an affordable smartphone in the crowded segment. It will also be a 4G-only smartphone, which still has a huge demand in the country despite the 5G rollout. The launch of the Moto G Play (2022) is still under wraps. But it will likely compete with similarly priced phones from Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and more.