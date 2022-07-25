Moto G32 Official Press Renders Reveal Its Design; Coming To India?

Moto G32 smartphone has been subject to several leaks and reports lately. Many of the specifications of the handset have already been leaked earlier. Now, the device's alleged press renders have been leaked on the interwebs. The Moto G32's purported press renders have been leaked by Compare Dial in collaboration with the leakster @OnLeaks.

Moto G32 Press Renders Reveal Design, Color Variants

First of all, the alleged press renders of the Motorola Moto G32 have suggested that the device will be offered in Black and Red color variants. This will be a change from the predecessor Moto G31, which comes in Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue hues. Design-wise, the Moto G32 will be retaining the same fascia with a punch-hole to house the selfie camera.

The rear design of the Moto G32 will be different from the Moto G31. The former will be featuring a smaller camera module, but it will be retaining the same three lenses. While the Moto G31's fingerprint sensor is placed below the Moto emblem on the back, the Moto G32's will be located on the right side below the power button.

Just like the Moto G31, the G32 will also be featuring a 3.5mm headphone socket, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. Unlike its predecessor, the Moto G32 will not offer a dedicated button to trigger the Google Assistant.

Is Moto G32 Will Offer Much Upgrade Over The Moto G31?

According to the reports, the Moto G32 will be offering slightly upgraded features as compared to its predecessor. The phone will have a slightly bigger 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, which will also provide a higher 90Hz refresh rate. While the Moto G31 is fuelled by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the successor is expected to be backed by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The chipset will be paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.

In the camera department, the Moto G32 will be offering the same 50MP primary camera sensor found on the Moto G31. However, the other two lenses will reportedly be downgraded to 2MP cameras. The selfie snapper is expected to remain the same 13MP shooter. The battery size will be the same at 5,000 mAh, but the charging speed will be bumped to 33W. Software-wise, the Moto G32 will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Is Moto G32 Coming To India?

In our opinion, the Moto G32 will be launched in the Indian market soon after the unveiling. The Moto G series of smartphones are quite popular in India, so it's likely for the brand to launch the new G series offering in the country. If the reports are to be believed, the Moto G32 will be priced at around Rs. 18,600, which is quite higher than the starting price of the Moto G31 at Rs. 10,499.

