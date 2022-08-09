Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Launched; Worth Buying Over G31?

Motorola has expanded its range of Moto G series smartphones in India by launching the Moto G32 today. The brand's latest G series handset has arrived as the successor to the Moto G31, which was launched in the country in December last year. The Moto G32 has brought various upgrades over the Moto G31, but is being offered in a similar price range.

Moto G32 Offers A Different Design Than The Predecessor

The Moto G32 comes with a different rear design than the Moto G31. While the front of the device features the same punch-hole design to house the front shooter, there's a differently designed rear camera module. The new Moto G series offering has the same three primary camera sensors, but the size of the two main lenses is bigger on this one. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is replaced with a side-mounted one on the new model.

Moto G32 Ditches MediaTek Chipset For A Qualcomm SoC

The Moto G32 has been equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm processor instead of the MediaTek Helio G85 found on its predecessor. The chipset of the phone has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. In the software department, the device boots Android 12 and will be getting the Android 13 update for sure, apart from two years of security patches.

Moto G32 Display, Camera, Battery Specs

Coming to the other specs, the Moto G32 is equipped with a 6.5-inch full HD+ MaxVision LCD display bearing a refresh rate of 90Hz. The rear camera features of the device are almost similar to the Moto G31. There's a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter on the back. The selfie camera has been upgraded to 16MP as compared to the 13MP lens found on its predecessor.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G32 offers dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port for charging. The handset also comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, splash resistance, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W Turbo Charging.

Moto G32 Price In India, Availability

The Moto G32 has been originally priced at Rs. 12,999 in the Indian market. However, the company is offering an inaugural discount of Rs. 1,250 on the device with purchases made via HDFC bank credit cards. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 11,749. The phone will be available to buy from Flipkart starting August 16 in Satin Silver and Mineral Gray color variants.

Is Moto G32 Worth Buying Over Moto G31?

The Moto G31 is currently being offered in India for Rs. 10,499 for the base variant carrying 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The version featuring 6GB + 128GB memory is being offered for Rs. 12,499. So, the Moto G32 is clearly worth buying over the predecessor as it has a higher screen refresh rate, an improved processor, a better selfie camera, and a faster-charging capability, which are all offered in the same price range.

