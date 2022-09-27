Moto G72 Renders Reveal Possible Design; India Launch Imminent

Advertisement

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as it has unleashed a number of new smartphones in the G series lately. Recently, the company launched the Moto G62 for Indian consumers, and now it appears to be on the verge of launching another device - the Moto G72 4G. The Moto G72 is expected to be an upgraded variant of the Moto G62.

While the Moto G72 is likely to be launched soon, the renders of the smartphone have emerged online. The leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone have been shared by the popular tipster Onleaks alongside collaboration with PriceBaba. These renders have revealed the possible design of the smartphone.

Image source  

Moto G72 Renders Reveal Design

From the leaked renders, the Moto G72 appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center and a compact form factor. There seems to be a square camera module at the rear comprising three sensors. On taking a closer look, it is clear that there is a 108MP marking, confirming that the device will have the sensor at its rear. Also, it is tipped to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, the renders also suggest the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is seen to arrive in Silver, Black, and Blue color options.

Related: What to expect from Moto G72

Moto G72 Rumored Specs

Besides the leaked renders, the Moto G72 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. It is likely to ship with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Running Android 12, the Motorola smartphone is said to arrive with auxiliary camera sensors such as an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth lens.

Talking of innards, the smartphone is tipped to get the power from a 5,000 mAh battery and use either the existing MediaTek Helio G37 or the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek SoC. Also, there could be support for 33W fast charging tech.

Advertisement
More MOTOROLA News

Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto E40 Get Massive Discount on Flipkart

Motorola To Introduce Edge 30 Ultra 256GB Variant On Public Demand; Check Details

Moto E22, Moto E22i Announced With Dolby Atmos, 90Hz Display; Price & Availability

Moto E22 Budget Phone Launch Tipped for September 16; Dolby Atmos Speakers Expected

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion With 3D Curved 144Hz OLED Display Launched

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launching Soon; 200MP Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC Confirmed

Moto G72 4G Launch Tipped For September; Key Specs Leaked

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra To Be India's First 200MP Camera Smartphone

Moto Tab G62 Review: A Good Companion For Home Entertainment

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Coming To India On Sept 8; Snapdragon 888+ SoC At Helm

Motorola Edge 2022 Goes Official As World’s First Phone With Dimensity 1050 Processor

Moto G32 Review: Basic Features Bundled With Typical Design
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: motorola news smartphones
Published On September 27, 2022
Read more...