Motorola is all set to launch its latest foldable phone called the Moto Razr 2022 at an event in China on August 2. Ahead of the launch, the phone's official images have already been teased by the company recently. Also, some specs of the Moto Razr 2022 were leaked via various certification listings. Now, the phone has been spotted on the Chinese certification agency TENAA.

Moto Razr 2022 Major Specifications Revealed By TENAA

According to the listing on TENAA, the Moto Razr 2022 will be offering a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The phone will also provide an aspect ratio of 20:9, a punch hole design, and a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The listing has also revealed that the handset will be offering a larger 2.65-inch OLED secondary display than its predecessor with a resolution of 800 x 573 pixels.

Similar to the upcoming Motorola Moto X30 Pro, the Moto Razr 2022 will also be powered by the latest 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Notably, the TENAA certification has revealed that the Moto Razr 2022 will be arriving in as many as three RAM variants including 8GB, 12GB, and a whopping 18GB. The tipped storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will be one of the first foldable handsets to offer a massive 18GB of RAM.

As for the camera features, the Moto Razr 2022 is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera on the back, which will be accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone should be able to capture at least 4K videos. For selfies, the device could be offering a large 32MP image sensor placed inside a hole above the foldable screen. Software will be taken care by Android 12.

Moto Razr 2022 Battery, Color Variants, Pricing Details Leaked So Far

Furthermore, the TENAA listing has indicated that the new Moto Razr foldable smartphone will be offering a 3,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. The rumor mill suggests that the phone will be offered in as many as nine color variants including Black, Gray, Silver, Gold, Red, Green, Cyan, Blue, and White. As for the pricing, the new Moto Razr could start at Rs. 92,900. We will know more in a couple of days, so stay tuned.

Moto X30 Pro Launching Alongside Razr 2022

Alongside the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola will also be going to launch the Moto X30 Pro flagship at its August 2 event. The device will be arriving as the world's first smartphone to flaunt a 200MP primary camera. It will also be utilizing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. In addition, the handset will flaunt support for the 125W GaN fast charging, which will allow for more efficient, lightweight, and compact chargers.

