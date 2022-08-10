Moto Razr 2022 Price Officially Revealed; Set To Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Motorola is all set to introduce its latest foldable smartphone called the Moto Razr 2022 at an event in China tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, we've already seen a number of leaks regarding the upcoming clamshell foldable offering. Now, Motorola China has revealed the starting price, complete specifications, and press renders of the Moto Razr 2022 foldable smartphone.

Moto Razr 2022 Price Will Be Similar To Current Model

According to China's biggest online store JD.com, the Moto Razr 2022 will be priced at 5,999 Yuan, which roughly translates into Rs. 70,500 in the Indian currency. The e-tailer has not revealed which variant will be available at this price tag. However, we expect it to be the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. As per TENAA, there will also be other variant including 12GB + 256GB and 18GB + 512GB.

If the pricing on JD.com is true, the Moto Razr 2022's base variant will be priced below the previous variant. The earlier Motorola Razr model has been listed on the company's Indian website for just Rs. 74,999, which is much lower than the launch price tag of over Rs. 1,00,000 in the country.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications, Features Officially Revealed

The listing on JD.com has also revealed the key specifications of the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell foldable smartphone. The phone will be arriving with a 6.7-inch foldable OLED screen, which will offer full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. There will also be a 2.7-inch OLED cover display onboard the smartphone. Software-wise, the device will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The new Moto Razr 2022 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The handset will be having a 50MP primary camera at the rear that will be aided by a 13MP wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, the phone will be providing a massive 32MP shooter. The 5G smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery that will be supporting a 33W fast charging technology.

Moto Razr 2022 Is Set To Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 will be offering stiff competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable smartphone. Samsung's offering is all set to be unveiled at an event later today. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset. However, it is tipped to cost around Rs. 89,000 for the base variant. So, the Moto foldable phone will have an edge over it in terms of price.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles