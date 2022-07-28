There have been multiple reports that claimed the Moto X30 Pro will be offering a large 200MP camera sensor. Today, the company has officially confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will indeed be featuring a 200MP main shooter. This will make it the world's first smartphone to boast such a large sensor. The brand has also confirmed one more key feature of the device.

Moto X30 Pro Will Feature 200MP Camera, 125W GaN Charging

The 200MP sensor will certainly give the device an edge over the current flagship devices from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi. In the same Weibo post, the company has also announced that the Moto X30 Pro will be flaunting 125W GaN fast charging support.

For the uninitiated, the chargers with the GaN charging technology are touted to be way more efficient and powerful as compared to silicon-based chargers. The Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging tech also allows the chargers to be more efficient, lightweight, and compact in size.

Moto X30 Pro To Be Brand's First Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phone

The Motorola Moto X30 Pro will be the brand's first smartphone to utilize the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The 200MP main camera on the smartphone is expected to be accompanied by a 50MP wide-angle angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device could offer a massive 60MP camera.

In the software department, the Moto X30 Pro is expected to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box with the MyUI 4.0 on top. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.73-inch full HD+ display, which will utilize a curved AMOLED panel. The handset is also expected to offer a high 144Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support. A 4,500 mAh battery will be completing the list of the specifications of the device.

Moto X30 Pro Coming Alongside Razr 2022 On This Date

The Moto X30 Pro is all set to be unveiled at a launch event in China on August 2. Apart from the X30 Pro, the company is also going to introduce the Moto Razr 2022 foldable clamshell smartphone at the event. The Moto Razr 2022 will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, confirmed the company recently. The pricing details of these devices are not available at the moment, but don't expect them to be cheap.

