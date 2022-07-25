Moto X30 Pro To Offer 125W Charging; Moto’s Ultimate Flagship Incoming?

Moto X30 Pro smartphone is all set to be launched alongside the Moto Razr 2022 at an event on August 2 in China. The Moto X30 Pro will be arriving as the world's first handset to flaunt a 200MP primary snapper. The Moto Razr 2022 will be the brand's latest take on foldable devices.

Just days ahead of the launch, the company has officially confirmed the fast charging functionality of the Moto X30 Pro. So, let's have a look at what we are expecting from the upcoming Moto X series offering.

Moto X30 Pro Fast Charging Capability Officially Confirmed

According to Motorola's head company Lenovo's General Manager for the mobile division Chen Jin, the Moto X30 Pro will be offering 125W fast charging. It will be the highest fast charging capability found on a Moto handset. Chen has also posted a photo of the 125W fast charger on the social networking website Weibo. The device could also offer support for wireless fast charging.

For the uninitiated, the Moto X30 variant offers 68W fast charging support, so a jump to 125W charging on the new model will be a significant upgrade.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications, Features

As per the reports, the Moto X30 Pro will be offering a 6.73-inch pOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a massive screen refresh rate of 144Hz. The device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

The Moto X30 Pro will be featuring an under-display fingerprint scanner and will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box. For imaging, the 200MP main sensor on the smartphone will be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, the device is said to be equipped with a 60MP shooter. The handset could have a punch-hole design at the center and curved edges.

The Motorola Moto X30 Pro is expected to be globally launched as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The company already sells the Moto Edge series of devices in India, so we can expect the upcoming Moto X30 Pro to launch in the Indian market once it launches on August 2.

Moto X30 Pro To Be Moto's Ultimate Flagship?

The Motorola Moto X30 Pro appears to be Moto's ultimate flagship smartphone. It will be the world's first phone to feature a massive 200MP primary camera. No other handset has offered such a massive camera lens, of which, we have already seen quality prowess from the recent images shared by Chen. The Moto X30 Pro will also be one of the first smartphones in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

