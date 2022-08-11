Moto X30 Pro, Worlds First 200MP Camera Smartphone Announced

Motorola just unveiled the much-awaited Moto X30 Pro, which is the latest flagship smartphone. The device features a curved edge on either sides of the rear panel. The USP of the smartphone is its large camera, which makes it the world's first 200MP camera smartphone to date. Let's take a look at the specifications, features and pricing of the Moto X30 Pro.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications And Features

The Moto X30 Pro is fitted with a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes and is surrounded by minimal bezels. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor.

In terms of hardware, the Moto X30 Pro gets the power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC based on the 4nm process. This chip manufactured by TSMC offers a slew of improvements over its predecessor - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Snapdragon processor is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Moto X30 Pro makes use of the world's first 200MP camera sensor. The device packs a triple-camera setup at the rear and it is a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with a 1/1.22-inch size. The camera features include an all new Chameleon Cell tech, which is a pixel binning tech. Moto X30 Pro features a full RAW domain primary color vision, and can capture 8K resolution at 30fps with very minimal loss in field of view. The other imaging aspects include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 60MP selfie camera. This processor is also paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

A 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 125W fast charging tech. It is touted to charge the smartphone up to 50% in just 7 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes.

Moto X30 Pro Price

The Moto X30 Pro is a premium smartphone that comes in many variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 44,000) and it goes up to 4499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 53,000) for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

