Moto X40 Launch Date Revealed, Expected to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Motorola Moto X40 is set to launch on December 15, the company announced via a social media post on Thursday. The Moto X40 is the company's latest flagship, succeeding the Moto X30 which launched in India as the Moto Edge 30 Pro. The smartphone will be launched first in China, before a global rollout.

Motorola, now a subsidiary of Lenovo, announced the launch date on Weibo with a poster that sort of reveals the design of the smartphone. That apart, nothing else has been confirmed about the smartphone so far. However, there is still a week to go for the launch event, and the company may keep fans on a drip feed of information to hype the phone up. However, thanks to leaksters, most of the information about the smartphone has been leaked on the internet.

Moto X40: Specifications and Features

The Moto X40 specifications have been leaked earlier by noted tipster Digital Chat Station, revealing the flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone will also sport a Full HD+ display, and based on the teaser, it looks like a curved display at that. Furthermore, the tipster revealed the smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The smartphone was also spotted on China's 3C certification database with the model number XT2301-5 which revealed the smartphone will feature 68W fast charging.

Moto X40: Expected Price

The Moto X40 will be the successor to the Moto X30 which launched at a price of RMB 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,000). So it's likely that the price will either be in the same ballpark or slightly higher, considering the new components that it is likely to feature. The Moto X30 came with a 6.8-inch display with full HD+ pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone ran on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone featured a 50-megapixel triple camera stack along with a 60-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone packed a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

So by the looks of it, the Moto X40 may not have too many changes under the hood, save for the latest processor. How well would it be received by the fanbase, remains to be seen.