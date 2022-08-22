Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Coming To India On Sept 8; Snapdragon 888+ SoC At Helm

Motorola unveiled a slew of new devices earlier this month during its mega event in China. The lineup included the Moto Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and the S30 Pro. Now, the company is planning to release a handful of Motorola Edge series handsets at a global event on September 8. Now, one of the models dubbed Edge 30 Fusion has been spotted on Geekbench.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Will Have Snapdragon 888+ SoC

According to the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor at its heart. Besides, one of the variants of the smartphone will pack 8GB of RAM. The device has managed to achieve a single-core score of 1,158 and a multi-core score of 3,444 in the benchmark test of Geekbench. The listing has also revealed that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Edge 30 Fusion Could Be Rebranded S30 Pro

If the reports are to be believed, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be arriving as a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro. The new Edge 30 Fusion could offer the same premium punch-hole design, a curved screen with non-existent bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. At the rear, the device will have a large square camera module that will house three primary shooters.

The Edge 30 Fusion is expected to offer a 6.5-inch OLED display, which will provide Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+ content support. The phone could also offer a massive screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz. In the camera department, the device could feature a 50MP main sensor, aided by a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. For selfies, the handset will have a 32MP camera.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion variant spotted on the Geekbench has only 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect it to be offered in other memory models like 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. In terms of connectivity, the device could offer 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C charging port. A 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support will be keeping the whole show running.

Edge 30 Fusion India Launch

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is all set to launch globally including in India on September 8. The pricing details of the phone are not available at the moment, but we will know more in the coming days, so stay tuned.

