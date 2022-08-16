Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’s Renders Reveal Curved Display, Three Cameras; Coming To India?

Earlier this month, Motorola introduced the Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro smartphones in the Chinese market. The company is now planning to launch the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion globally in the near future. Ahead of the launch, the key specs of the Edge 30 Fusion were already leaked. Now, the renders of the device have surfaced on the interwebs.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Will Sport Curved Screen

The leaked renders posted by tipster Evan Blass suggest that the Edge 30 Fusion will be arriving with a premium design. It will have a curved display with a punch-hole design. At the rear, the device will be having a huge square camera module, which will have the three lenses as well as the multi-LED flash unit. The power button and volume rocker of the handset will be placed on the right side.

The bottom of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be housing a microphone, the USB Type-C charging port, and the speaker grille. It looks like the fingerprint sensor of the smartphone will be placed under its screen. The leaked renders indicate that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be sharing design with the recently launched Moto S30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is expected to arrive as a high-end offering. The phone is rumored to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution. The device is said to have support for HDR10+ content, a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the DC dimming feature. Software-wise, it could boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset will also offer IP52 water splash resistance.

At the helm, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is rumored to have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor that's based on the 5nm manufacturing process. The device will be arriving with the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of native storage. The camera features will include a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. There will be a 32MP autofocus selfie camera onboard as well.

In the connectivity department, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be offering 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C charging port. A 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support is expected to keep the whole package alive.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Coming To India?

Motorola has always launched the Edge series of smartphones in the Indian market in the past. Some of the examples include the Motorola Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Pro, which are available from Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 42,999, respectively. The more affordable option includes the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and the Edge 20, which cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. So, the company is likely to launch the Edge 30 Fusion in India in the near future.

