Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Announced: Check Specs, Price Of Budget Android Phone

The current year is about to end, and Motorola is thinking of 2023. The Lenovo-owned brand has announced the Moto G Play 2023 edition, a budget Android smartphone. The latest edition of the Motorola phone carries the same name as last year's Moto G Play. Let's take a look at the latest budget-friendly Android smartphone from Motorola.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Specifications, Features

The second generation of Moto G Play features a 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD with HD resolution or 720 X 1600 pixels. The 720p screen, however, has a 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola has retained the screen size and type from the earlier model but bumped up the refresh rate. This could help in making the device appear faster and smoother.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which is paired with 3GB RAM and just 32GB internal storage. The device can, however, accommodate a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The rear, triple camera setup consists of a 16MP main camera paired with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. There's a 5MP macro front-facing camera for video calls and face unlock.

The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) runs Android 12 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Moto G Play 2023 edition lack 5G support, but does get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IP52 water-repellent certification.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Price, Availability

The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) will be available in a single Deep Indigo color. It will officially start selling to retail consumers on December 12. It will primarily sell online via Motorola's own website, Amazon, BestBuy, and all major pre-paid carriers.

The Moto G Play (2023) will retail for $170, which translates to approximately ₹14,000. Given the humble specifications, the device's price appears to be a little higher. In fact, the older version had Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, which is considered to be a better chipset than MediaTek Helio G37.

The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) seems to be primarily meant for the US market. However, it could be launched in other regions where 4G networks are still widely used.