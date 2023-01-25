Motorola Moto G73 5G Launched: Check Specs, Price, and Availability Of Mid-Range Android Smartphone

Motorola has expanded its "G" Series lineup by launching the Motorola Moto G73 5G. The midrange Android smartphone is now available in multiple markets around the world and should debut in India soon. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and ships with 8GB RAM. Let's look at all the available details of the new midrange Android smartphone from Motorola.

Motorola Moto G73 5G Specifications, Features

The Motorola Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The 1080p display has a hole-punch cutout at the top center to house the 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Motorola has embedded a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC inside the Moto G73 5G. The 5G-enabled chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are no other RAM and storage variants, but buyers can expand the storage by inserting a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.

For imaging, the Motorola Moto G73 5G has a dual-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 sensor. There's an 8MP ultra-wide camera with support for autofocus. This allows the secondary lens to capture macro images as well.

The Moto G73 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports 30W wired fast charging. The phone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device supports AI face unlock as well. The device weighs 181 grams and measures 161.42 x 73.84 x 8.29mm. The Motorola Moto G73 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G73 5G Launch, Price, And Availability In India

Motorola has launched the Moto G73 5G in Europe. The smartphone is currently available in Lucent White and Midnight Blue color options. However, Motorola is offering a single model of the G73 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This variant has been priced at EUR 299 (approx. ₹26,500).

Although Motorola hasn't officially confirmed yet, the Lenovo-owned brand should launch the Moto G73 5G in India in the first half of 2023. However, it is possible the brand could reduce the price a little to better compete with the Redmi Note 12 series, the Realme 10 series, and other midrange Android smartphones currently selling in India.