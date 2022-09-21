Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto E40 Get Massive Discount on Flipkart

It's raining discounts on all e-commerce platforms as the festive season is fast approaching. While the sale is all set to debut in a couple of days, Motorola has announced several deals and discounts on its smartphones. Buyers interested in Motorola smartphones can purchase them from Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Motorola has announced deals on a wide range of smartphones, including the budget Moto E series and the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. As part of the sale, there will be up to Rs. 3,000 discount on using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank card for the purchase during the Flipkart sale. These offers will be live from September 23 and we have listed the deals here.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Flipkart Discount

The flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra, the world's first smartphone with a 200MP primary sensor will be available at the lowest price of Rs. 51,999 during the sale. Given that its introductory price is Rs. 54,999, the effective price includes the bank offers as well. The highlights of the smartphone include a pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 125W fast charging, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion Flipkart Discount

Likewise, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion will be priced at Rs. 36,999 after bank offers, while its introductory price is Rs. 39,999. The highlights of this smartphone include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Flipkart Discount

On the other hand, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be available for Rs. 39,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. While this device comes with a pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup like the Moto Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Ultra, the device gets power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Moto G Series Phones Discount on Flipkart

Talking about the Moto G series smartphones, the Moto G62 will be available starting from Rs. 14,499 during the Flipkart sale. The other recently launched device, the Moto G32 will be up for sale starting from Rs. 9,899 via the e-commerce portal. The Moto G52 will be available at an effective cost of Rs. 12,599 and the Moto G82 5G will be available starting from Rs. 18,499.

Other Moto G series smartphones, including the Moto G22, Moto G31, and the Moto G51 5G will be available for Rs. 9,499, Rs. 9,449, and Rs. 11,024 respectively during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The Moto E40, the budget smartphone will be available at the lowest price of Rs. 8,099 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a Unisoc T700 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery.