Motorola To Introduce Edge 30 Ultra 256GB Variant On Public Demand; Check Details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra managed to make a mark in the market with its design and the overall package; however, one aspect of the phone failed to impress many -- storage options. Well, the company seems to have fixed that as well. Motorola India has officially confirmed that the Edge 30 Ultra will soon be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the unaware, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the company's latest flagship offering, comprising features like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 200MP camera, and a 144Hz FHD+ resolution display. Despite offering cutting-edge technologies, the phone only offered 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which seemed a bit limited considering the cost that goes over Rs. 50,000.

The upgraded version of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Given the phone can capture 200MP pictures and 8K videos, 128GB of internal storage is definitely less, and it also misses out on a microSD card slot, hence, there was no way to expand the storage on the Motorola Edge Ultra.

Should You Wait For The New Variant?

If you are considering shelling out over Rs. 50,000 on a phone in 2022, it is important to get a device with at least 256GB of storage. Given apps, services, games, and multimedia files consume a lot of space, it is best to get a phone with a good amount of storage, especially if you plan on using the device for at least two years.

The base model of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra already costs Rs. 54,999, while the upgraded version can go up to Rs. 60,000. This makes it slightly more expensive than other Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered phones like the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T that have high storage options.

