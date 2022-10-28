Mysterious Realme Smartphone Spotted on TENNA Listing; Is It Realme 10i?

Realme 10 is the talk of the town as the brand is gearing up for launch next month. Another Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3615 has surfaced online via the TENNA listing. Is it another variant of the upcoming Realme 10 series? Could it be Realme 10i coming in as the successor to Realme 9i?

The TENNA listing (via) of the new Realme phone doesn't reveal much in terms of its specifications and features. However, one can take a look at the design of the upcoming Realme smartphone. The Realme phone with the model number RMX3615 was also spotted on the Chinese 3C certification platform, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Another Realme Smartphone Spotted Online

Firstly, the TENNA listing of the new Realme smartphone packs a triple-camera setup at the rear. It also seems to feature a shiny rear panel, which is quite identical to the Realme 9i 5G. To recall, the Realme 9i 5G debuted with a Vintage CD design, bringing in recycled CDs for the rear panel.

In fact, the camera placement of the new Realme smartphone is identical to the Realme 9i 5G. The images uploaded on the TENNA listing further confirm that this Realme phone will sport a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout. The volume rockers are placed on the left spine whereas the power button is placed on the right.