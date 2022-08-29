Next-Gen Xiaomi Ultra Iteration Will Launch Globally: CEO Lei Jun

By

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is one of the most premium flagships with powerful cameras developed by Leica. However, this Ultra smartphone isn't available in all markets, including India. Xiaomi's CEO has now confirmed that Xiaomi Ultra flagships will launch in the global market.

Xiaomi Ultra Phones To A Global Launch

Xiaomi has a plethora of smartphones, and only a few have launched in markets outside of China. Premium flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are still not available in many markets, including India. Rumors suggest the new smartphone could debut sometime in October in India.

Moreover, this isn't the first phone to have a limited launch. Many Ultra flagships haven't launched outside of China. This is about to change as Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed a wider rollout of the flagship. "The next iteration of Ultra will be available in our global markets!" he said on Twitter.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: The Ultimate Flagship

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is one of the most premium, camera-centric smartphones. Our hands-on experience with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra revealed powerful cameras, stylish design, and unprecedented performance.

The Ultra smartphone flaunts a 6.73-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs Android 12 with the MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

More importantly, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra packs a triple-camera setup with Leica lenses. It includes a 50.3MP wide primary lens, 48MP periscope shooter, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. Our experience with the Leica sensors revealed the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to be one of the best camera smartphones.

The Xiaomi smartphone also includes the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port for charging, and so on. It also includes a 4,860 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Presently, Xiaomi has a wide range of smartphones available in India, including the Redmi brand. Xiaomi is also known for launching mid-range and affordable smartphones. Launching premium flagships like the Ultra phone would up the competition with rivals like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and even Apple.

Published On August 29, 2022
