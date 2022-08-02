Nokia 8120 4G VoLTE Feature Phone Launched In India: Price, Specs

HMD Global is known for bringing a slew of feature phones into the market. The latest offering from the company is the Nokia 8120 4G, which has been launched in India. The handset was unveiled last month alongside the Nokia 2660 Flip and Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. Notably, the latest market entrant honors the iconic Nokia 8120 that went official back in 1999 at the Paris Fashion Week.

The Nokia 8120 4G features a design that was inspired by the vintage feature phone. It comes with an eye-catchy design and features renowned durability. What makes it interesting is the support for 4G VoLTE.

Nokia 8120 4G Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 8120 4G bestows a 2.8-inch display with a QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and a very basic and simple user interface. There is a handful of useful features such as MP3 Player, wireless FM Radio, Torchlight, and a slew of preloaded games from Gameloft and Origin Data.

Nokia 8120 4G is powered by a single-core Unisoc T107 processor clocked at up to 1GHz. The processor is teamed up with a meager 48MB of RAM and 128MB of storage space. However, there is a microSD card slot to support up to 32GB of additional storage space. A 1450mAh removable battery powers the Nokia phone and delivers up to 8 hours of talk time on 2G and up to 6.2 hours of talk time on 4G.

The other aspects of the Nokia 8120 4G include the S30+ OS as seen on many other Nokia feature phones. There is a VGA camera at the rear, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and a micro USB port.

The Nokia 8120 4G has been launched in two color options - Red and Dark Blue. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is up for grabs via Amazon India and the official Nokia India online store.

