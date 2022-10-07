Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display and Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India

Recently, Nokia teased the arrival of a budget smartphone - the Nokia G11 Plus in India. However, it did not confirm the official launch date for this smartphone. Now, the company has quietly launched the smartphone and it is available for purchase in the country. It comes with highlights, including a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup at its rear.

The Nokia G11 Plus has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 12,499 and can be purchased via the official Nokia online store in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue color options.

Nokia G11 Plus Specifications

To detail the features and specifications, the Nokia G11 Plus sports a polycarbonate back with a textured design. Dominating the front is a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The device has a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Under its hood, the Nokia G11 Plus draws power from a Unisoc T606 chipset used by similar entry-level smartphones in the market. It is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Nokia smartphone without support for any fancy fast charging technology. It is touted that this battery can provide up to three days of battery life to the Nokia G11 Plus.

The smartphone runs Android 12 OS without any customizations. This justifies the official teaser, which hinted that the device will be free from bloatware, malware, and ads. Also, the Nokia G11 Plus gets support for two years of OS upgrades, which means that it will receive the yet-to-be-announced Android 14 OS.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera arrangement at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The camera setup is also accompanied by an LED flash unit. At the front, there is an 8MP fixed focus camera within the notch at the top center.

Furthermore, the Nokia G11 Plus features an IP52 rating for splash resistance, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other aspects of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, and GPS, among others.